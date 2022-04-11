This Is The Best Diner In Virginia

A Portsmouth restaurant is being credited as having the best cheesecake in Virginia.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best diner in every state, which included Gourmet Burger Bistro as the top choice for Virginia.

"Gourmet Burger Bistro is known for its burgers. A Yelp reviewer had the Da mack burger (pictured above) and 'everything was cooked perfectly. All the ingredients worked well together, the burger was nice and juicy and the bun was great,'" Eat This, Not That's Kiersten Hickman wrote.

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best diner in every state: