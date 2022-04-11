Watch Kevin Parker Perform A Tame Impala Song With Kids Band The Wiggles

By Katrina Nattress

April 11, 2022

Photo: YouTube

Last year, The Wiggles performed a child-friendly rendition of Tame Impala's 2012 hit "Elephant" for Triple J's Like a Version series. The kids band is currently touring in their home country of Australia, which just so happens to be where Kevin Parker resides, and during a recent show in Perth the Tame Impala mastermind joined the group onstage to play their version of his song.

“When I got the invitation I knew it was a once-in-a-life time opportunity so it was an obvious yes," Parker said about the collaboration. "The Wiggles are the real rockstars in this world. I was pretty nervous!”

As NME pointed out, Parker has previously gushed to Triple J about The Wiggles covering his song. "If someone had told me back when we released 'Elephant' that, in 10 years’ time, The Wiggles were gonna cover it and it would get Top 10 Hottest 100, I would’ve told you that you were out of your mind," he said. "I would’ve told you that that’s a ridiculous idea and I wouldn’t have believed you."

"If a fortune teller told me that was going to happen, I would’ve asked for my money back," he added. "They made it their own, which showcases the genius of The Wiggles. They really gave it a new personality, a new animal personality."

Parker also helped The Wiggles with their song "Hot Potato." Watch both performances below.

Tame Impala
