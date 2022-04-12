EPA To Allow Year-Round Sale Of Ethanol Fuel Mix To Ease Rising Gas Prices

The Environmental Protection Agency is going to suspend a federal rule and allow the year-round sale of an ethanol fuel blend to help combat the rising cost of gasoline. Normally, E15 gas, which contains 15% ethanol, is prohibited between June 1 and September 15 over concerns about its impact on air quality.

Officials said that the move will save drivers an average of 10 cents a gallon at the pump. In addition to lowering the cost of gas, the move will also reduce the United States' reliance on foreign oil.

"Those savings can add up, especially during the summer months, when fuel is elevated and as the supply emergency caused by [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's aggression continues," a senior administration official said.

The cost of gas has skyrocketed over the past year, reaching record highs. However, it has fallen in recent weeks in part due to a decrease in demand and the release of one million barrels of oil per day from the strategic reserves. The average cost of gas in the United States is $4.09 a gallon. Last year, a gallon cost just $2.86, according to AAA.