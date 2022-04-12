More Than 100 Million In Path For Tornadoes, Hail And High Winds

More than 100 million Americans are expected to be in the path of severe storms during the next two days.

NBC News reports destructive hail, straight-line wind gusts and tornadoes are expected to hit the midwestern and southern regions of the U.S. on Tuesday (April 12) and Wednesday (April 13).

More than 45 million people are expected to be at risk for severe storms ranging 1,000 miles between southern Minnesota and the Gulf Coast, which is expected to include Minneapolis; Des Moines, Iowa; Omaha, Nebraska; Kansas City, Missouri; Wichita, Kansas; Oklahoma City; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Little Rock, Arkansas; Dallas; Austin, Texas; Houston; Shreveport, Louisiana; and Baton Rouge, Louisiana beginning Tuesday afternoon and continuing into the evening.

NBC News reports fast storm motions -- which could exceed 50 MPH -- and other severe weather is expected to continue and enhance through Tuesday night, with tornadoes more than twice as likely to be fatal during the evening hours compared to daytime.

On Wednesday, the risk is expected to move north and east, which could put more than 60 million more people at risk from the Great Lakes to the Gulf Coast including Chicago; St. Louis; Nashville; Memphis; Little Rock, Arkansas; Jackson, Mississippi; Birmingham, Alabama; and New Orleans.

Storms are expected to begin during the morning hours and continue through the day, with winds possibly exceeding 75 MPH, "followed by strong tornadoes and very large hail," NBC News reports.