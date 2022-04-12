On The Verge Artist: Muni Long Debuts Her New Song "Another"

Fans can expect to hear Muni Long’s latest offering on her upcoming Public Displays of Affection Deluxe album dropping via Def Jam Recordings/Supergiant Records. The 16-track LP, which will arrive this summer, is also set to feature other popular tracks like “Time Machine”, “Just Beginning”, “No R&B”, “No Signal”, “Ain’t Easy” and, of course, “Hrs and Hrs”.

In the past six months alone, Muni Long has dominated the airwaves with her breakthrough single. “Hrs and Hrs” is her first Platinum record and has reached No. 1 across multiple charts and platforms. The song has sparked numerous TikTok challenges and hashtags her fans will remember forever. She’s even performed the song on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Despite her growing accolades, Muni Long continues to turn to her fanbase for motivation.

“What motivates me as an artist is knowing that when people hear my music, they can relate to something that might be going on in their lives,” Muni Long told iHeart, “or it makes them inspired to get up and do something with their lives that maybe they didn't have the guts to do before. Cuz they see me doing it. So hopefully when you listen to my music, that's how you feel.”

Prior to the success of her recent project, the Vero Beach, Fla. native had been singing and writing songs since she was eight-years-old. The artist formerly known as Priscilla Renea had landed her first record deal in 2008 with Capitol Records and released her debut solo album Jukebox in 2009. While she worked on her solo career, Long also flourished as a songwriter by penning songs for Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Kelly Rowland, Mary J. Blige and Madonna. Once her and Capitol parted ways, she ended up crafting hits like Chris Brown’s “Don’t Wake Me Up,” Pitbull and Kesha’s “Timber” and more. She even released a Country album in 2018 called Coloured.

In 2019, Priscilla Renea dropped her birth name to rebuild her solo career under her new moniker. A year later, she co-founded her Supergiant Records label and released her first single “Midnight Snack” featuring Jacob Latimore. She dropped her first project as Muni Long called Black Like This shortly afterward. In 2021, Long delivered two EPs, Nobody Knows and Public Displays of Affection. In between, she collaborated with other notable artists like Yung Bleu, Sukihana, YFN Lucci and Jacob Latimore.

Along with scoring her first Platinum record, Muni Long also landed her first Grammy nomination for her work on H.E.R.’s Back Of My Mind album. With all that she’s accomplished so far, Muni Long is mostly looking forward to inspiring many more women with her music.

For me to be on this world stage, like this is so huge,” Muni Long said. “I'm excited for little girls who look like me, where I'm from to see me doing this and to believe that they can do it too.”



Make sure to catch Muni Long on her upcoming One Night Only tour and look out for her Public Displays of Affection Deluxe album dropping this summer.