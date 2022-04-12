Pop-Up Lego Bar Set To Open In Nashville

A new pop-up bar is coming to Nashville and it's sure to transport you right back to childhood.

The Brick Bar is preparing for a brief visit to Music City later this summer, bringing one of the most beloved childhood classics to the Love and Exile Winery and Bar on August 5-6, per News Channel 5. According to the website, The Brick Bar will have more than 1 million blocks that have been "transported and assembled into the ultimate nostalgia trip."

"How long has it been since you pulled out your old building blocks, rounded up your friends and sat around creating and crafting castles, ships and whatever else you can imagine?" the website states. "If you've been waiting for an excuse, or your parents have given away your once beloved blocks this new pop up Adult playground might be just what you're looking for."

Tickets start at $22 and include entry to the bar for 90 minutes, which will include sculptures crafted from the blocks and a local DJ providing live entertainment. There will also be ping pong, prizes, and plenty of photo ops as well as opportunities to craft your very own creation.

Tickets are limited and available on a first come, first served basis. Learn more about The Brick Bar, or sign up and register for tickets by visiting the website here.