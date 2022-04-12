Christian Guardino’s sizzling cover of Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” had all three celebrity judges applauding on American Idol — and pop icon Katy Perry hailed the contestant a “superhero” for his rendition of the soulful song.

“Christian, when you sing, you become a superhero. It’s like Clark Kent turns into Superman all right before our very eyes. You start singing and you can fly,” Perry gushed. She went on to note that the song selection was a less traditional soul song than previous picks, advising that he watch the timing of the music with a “pop, R&B, soul vibe” like this one. Perry reiterated her confidence in the vocalist from Long Island, New York. “…You’re a superhero.”

Lionel Richie, a fan of Guardino since he stepped into the audition room, stood as he applauded the Silk Sonic cover, and assured Guardino: “God has given you an amazing gift. Enjoy this ride.” Watch Guardino’s latest performance here: