'Superhero': Katy Perry Gushes Over Soulful Silk Sonic Cover On 'Idol'

By Kelly Fisher

April 12, 2022

Katy Perry Performs Fight On Concert For Firefighters And Bushfire Victims In Regional Victoria
Photo: Getty Images

Christian Guardino’s sizzling cover of Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” had all three celebrity judges applauding on American Idol — and pop icon Katy Perry hailed the contestant a “superhero” for his rendition of the soulful song.

“Christian, when you sing, you become a superhero. It’s like Clark Kent turns into Superman all right before our very eyes. You start singing and you can fly,” Perry gushed. She went on to note that the song selection was a less traditional soul song than previous picks, advising that he watch the timing of the music with a “pop, R&B, soul vibe” like this one. Perry reiterated her confidence in the vocalist from Long Island, New York. “…You’re a superhero.”

Lionel Richie, a fan of Guardino since he stepped into the audition room, stood as he applauded the Silk Sonic cover, and assured Guardino: “God has given you an amazing gift. Enjoy this ride.” Watch Guardino’s latest performance here:

Guardino, 21, auditioned for American Idol with a jaw-dropping rendition of “A Song For You” by Donny Hathaway. The audition earned a standing ovation from Richie, Perry and Luke Bryan, and Richie approached the center of the room to give Guarino a hug (and insisted he bring his mother into the room) before the celebrity judge panel shared their thoughts. Relive Guarino’s stunning audition here:

