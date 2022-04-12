This Is The Best Minneapolis Suburb To Live In

Every time you make a move to a different city, there are lots of factors to be considered. Restaurants, safety, schools, parks and job availability are just a few things to think about if you decide to uproot your life, especially if you have a family. Minneapolis makes moving to the suburbs easy as the city boasts beautiful, safe, suburban areas with plenty to do.

Movoto went straight to the statistics with a list of Minneapolis' best cities to live in sourcing data from local amenities, graduation rates, income, property value, commute time to the city and unemployment and crime rates.

Here is what Movoto said about Eden Prairie:

With more than 170 miles of multi-purpose trails and over 2,200 local businesses, Eden Prairie is the perfect place to look for a new home if you’re trying to find a Minneapolis suburb that’s truly got it all. Eden Prairie is home to the headquarters of several huge companies like the Minnesota Vikings and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, helping to solidify the future of this town. Not only is Eden Prairie influential when it comes to the local economy, it also has one of the highest graduation rates in the area and one of the lowest unemployment rates. Overall, Eden Prairie delivers that city feel without losing the laidback characteristics of small town life that so many love.

