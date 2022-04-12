This Is The Highest-Rated Seafood Restaurant In Portland

When you're craving seafood, nothing else can satisfy you. Thankfully, Yelp has the scoop on where you can find the best seafood restaurants in Portland.

After searching the highest-rated spots for "best seafood restaurant", this eatery came in the No. 1 spot: Southpark Seafood!

This restaurant has a nice 4 stars with nearly 1,400 reviews. Customers can't stop raving about this spot's amazing staff and delicious dishes, especially the clam chowder and oysters.

Yelper D.P. spilled the deets about their time there:

"Prices were very reasonable, and the food was fantastic. We both had the $39 3-course dinner. Clam chowder to start. They replaced the potatoes with gnocchi, and it included real clams in the shell. Fantastic flavor. Main course was the Ahi tuna poke salad. Lots of Ahi and avocado and great greens. Dessert was the lemon cheesecake with blueberry sorbet. The desserts are made in-house and were amazing. Our server... gave great suggestions between some of the dinner options and was also very good at helping pair wines with our meal."