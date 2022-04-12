This Is The Safest City In Washington State

By Zuri Anderson

April 12, 2022

Woman at home looking outside window
Photo: Getty Images

Safety is something people always consider, whether you're currently living somewhere or looking to move to another town or city. For those thinking about how safe Washington state is, Safewise recently released its annual "Safest Cities" report for every state, including the Evergreen State.

Analysts referenced FBI crime data, U.S. census data, their own reports on safety, and other sources to determine their rankings.

"Within the Pacific region, Washington ties with Oregon for the second-lowest violent crime rate behind Hawaii. Property crime is another matter, with Washington posting the highest rate in the region, just ahead of Oregon," according to writers. "Washington residents have the second-lowest confidence in their state’s safety, tying with Nevada at 39%."

Speaking of safety, researchers determined this place was the safest city in all of Washington:

Sammamish!

This King County city took home the top spot for the second year in a row, analysts say. It's also the second most populated city on the list with over 66,700 people calling it home.

Here were the Top 20 safest cities in Washington, according to SafeWise:

  1. Sammamish
  2. Camas
  3. Snoqualmie
  4. Mercer Island
  5. Kenmore
  6. Bainbridge Island
  7. Oak Harbor
  8. Maple Valley
  9. Ferndale
  10. Newcastle
  11. Lake Forest Park
  12. East Wenatchee
  13. Enumclaw
  14. Liberty Lake
  15. Battle Ground
  16. West Richland
  17. Poulsbo
  18. Marysville
  19. Lake Stevens
  20. Anacortes

Well-known cities like Seattle, Tacoma, Vancouver, Spokane, and Yakima landed toward the bottom of the list, making them more dangerous compared to other entries. The Emerald City ranked No. 81 out of 83, followed by Tacoma and Tukwila. 

You can check out SafeWise's full report here.

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.