This Is The Safest City In Washington State

Safety is something people always consider, whether you're currently living somewhere or looking to move to another town or city. For those thinking about how safe Washington state is, Safewise recently released its annual "Safest Cities" report for every state, including the Evergreen State.

Analysts referenced FBI crime data, U.S. census data, their own reports on safety, and other sources to determine their rankings.

"Within the Pacific region, Washington ties with Oregon for the second-lowest violent crime rate behind Hawaii. Property crime is another matter, with Washington posting the highest rate in the region, just ahead of Oregon," according to writers. "Washington residents have the second-lowest confidence in their state’s safety, tying with Nevada at 39%."

Speaking of safety, researchers determined this place was the safest city in all of Washington:

Sammamish!

This King County city took home the top spot for the second year in a row, analysts say. It's also the second most populated city on the list with over 66,700 people calling it home.

Here were the Top 20 safest cities in Washington, according to SafeWise:

Sammamish Camas Snoqualmie Mercer Island Kenmore Bainbridge Island Oak Harbor Maple Valley Ferndale Newcastle Lake Forest Park East Wenatchee Enumclaw Liberty Lake Battle Ground West Richland Poulsbo Marysville Lake Stevens Anacortes

Well-known cities like Seattle, Tacoma, Vancouver, Spokane, and Yakima landed toward the bottom of the list, making them more dangerous compared to other entries. The Emerald City ranked No. 81 out of 83, followed by Tacoma and Tukwila.

You can check out SafeWise's full report here.