Utah Woman Blames Fatal Cyclist Crash On 'Uncontrollable' Defecating

A Utah woman was arrested after she crashed her car into two cyclists, killing them and driving away, police said. The woman, however, has an interesting reason to blame for the incident: her irritable bowel syndrome.

On Saturday (April 9) in Washington City, Utah, two cyclist brothers were in town for a cycling race. According to KUTV, the cyclists were riding near Coral Canyon Boulevard and Telegraph Street before noon when a car swerved into the bike lane and hit them. After witnesses attempted life-saving measures, the two cyclists were transported to a local hospital, where they both died from their injuries.

The identities of the two victims have not yet been made public. The suspect has been identified as Julie Ann Budge. She told police she was on several medications for several medical issues, one of which was irritable bowel syndrome. Budge, 47, told police the disorder has been causing her to "defecate on herself without warning."

Budge told police she was driving from her home in Hurricane when she "began to uncontrollably defecate on herself while driving, so she swerved," according to the arrest report. Budge said she knew she hit two cyclists, but "couldn't get her car to stop." The arresting officer wrote, "A witness at the scene of the accident stated that it appeared that Julie did not have the intention of stopping after hitting the two cyclists. The witness stated he followed Julie's vehicle until she pulled over and stopped several hundred yards away from the accident."

The woman had allegedly been admitted to the hospital the day before the incident and was taking Fentanyl through an IV drip.

Budge failed all sobriety tests when police made contact with her, police said. She was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence. Budge was transported to the hospital where a blood draw was issued via warrant. Budge was arrested on suspicion of two counts of automobile homicide due to criminal negligence (second-degree felony), two counts of failure to remain at an accident involving death (third-degree felony), two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury by negligent operation (third-degree felony) and a class B misdemeanor charge of reckless driving and an infraction for improper lane travel, according to KUTV.