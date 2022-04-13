7-Foot Tall Robot Being Used To Spot Unmasked Travelers At Texas Airport

An airport in Texas is trying out a new way to enforce the recently extended federal mask mandate on public transportation. Dallas Love Field installed two Security Control Observation Towers (SCOT), one near the baggage claim area and one near the TSA checkpoint.

The seven-foot-tall kiosks, which are manufactured by Robotic Assistance Devices, are equipped with a touchscreen to help passengers answer any questions they may have or find their way around the airport. They also have cameras and sensors that allow them to identify any travelers who aren't wearing a mask.

The robots can issue verbal warnings, which get louder and more frequent if they are ignored. If necessary, the robots can also contact security or notify the police for assistance.

Officials said they have not decided if the robots will be a permanent fixture at the airport. Love Fied spokeswoman Lauren Rounds told the Dallas Morning News that the robots were installed last month as part of a test to "determine if they are capable of efficiently supplementing current airport operations."

Robotic Assistance Devices said that another airport is also testing out specially-designed robots in its parking garages to prevent break-ins.