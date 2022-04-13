Bruins' 2023 NHL Winter Classic Opponent Selected: Report

The Pittsburgh Penguins have reportedly been chosen as the Boston Bruins' opponent for the 2023 NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park, a source told ESPN's Kevin Weekes on Wednesday (April 13).

The Bruins had previously been announced as the host team of the NHL's outdoor stadium event, but their opponent has yet to be officially announced.

Boston had previously hosted the Winter Classic at Fenway Park in 2010, with the Bruins defeating the Philadelphia Flyers, 2-1, in overtime, while Gillette Stadium in nearby Foxbourgh hosted the Bruins' 5-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens in 2016.

"It's been 12 years since we went to Fenway," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in February via ESPN. "A lot of money has been put into the building. It's not quite the same ballpark. Boston is obviously a great hockey town."

The Penguins were long speculated to be the decided opponent for the 2023 NHL Winter Classic given that Fenway Sports Group -- which owns the stadium, the boston Red Sox and several other sports entities -- purchased the franchise in December 2021.

Pittsburgh has previously appeared in two other Winter Classic matchups, which included a 2-1 overtime shootout win against the Buffalo Sables in the inaugural 2008 matchup, as well as 3-1 loss to the Washington Capitals at Heinz Field in 2011.