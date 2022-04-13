Cedric McMillan, Champion Bodybuilder And Army Veteran, Dead At 44
By Jason Hall
April 13, 2022
Former Arnold Classic bodybuilding champion Cedric McMillan has died at the age of 44, his sponsor, Black Skull USA, confirmed in an Instagram post shared on Tuesday (April 12).
"We regret to inform you that our friend and brother @cedricmcmillan passed away today. Cedric will be greatly missed as an athlete, comrade, friend, and father," the supplements company wrote. "Our prayers are with all his family and friends. He 'fought the good fight' and now he rests."
The company didn't provide any additional details regarding the 44-year-old's death.
McMillan won the Arnold Classic bodybuilding competition -- held during the annual IFBB Arnold Sports Festival named after legendary bodybuilder and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger -- in 2017.
Arnold Sports issued a lengthy statement regarding McMillan's death, saluting his 20-plus years of service in the United States military, as well as his bodybuilding legacy.
"Known for his larger than life personality, his infectious smile, a gentle heart, and a sense of humor that was loved by fellow competitors and fans alike, Cedric will be deeply missed.
"While Cedric’s competitive accomplishments, which included multiple professional wins alongside his 2017 Arnold Classic title, made him a star in the world of bodybuilding and fitness, the career he was most proud of was his 20+ years of selfless service to his country in the United States Army, where he achieved the rank of Sergeant First Class in July of 2021.
"Above all, Cedric McMillan was a husband and a father, and we send our most heartfelt condolences to his family during this incredibly difficult time."
McMillan continued to serve as a member of the South Carolina National Guard until his death, a spokeswoman confirmed to CNN, noting that the military branch had been notified of his passing but declined to provide an additional comment.