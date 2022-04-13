Cedric McMillan, Champion Bodybuilder And Army Veteran, Dead At 44

Former Arnold Classic bodybuilding champion Cedric McMillan has died at the age of 44, his sponsor, Black Skull USA, confirmed in an Instagram post shared on Tuesday (April 12).

"We regret to inform you that our friend and brother @cedricmcmillan passed away today. Cedric will be greatly missed as an athlete, comrade, friend, and father," the supplements company wrote. "Our prayers are with all his family and friends. He 'fought the good fight' and now he rests."

The company didn't provide any additional details regarding the 44-year-old's death.

McMillan won the Arnold Classic bodybuilding competition -- held during the annual IFBB Arnold Sports Festival named after legendary bodybuilder and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger -- in 2017.

Arnold Sports issued a lengthy statement regarding McMillan's death, saluting his 20-plus years of service in the United States military, as well as his bodybuilding legacy.