Charlie Puth Recalls Elton John's 'Gut Punch' Comments About His Music

Charlie Puth stopped by The Ellen Show yesterday (April 12) where he talked about his new music, performed, and shared Elton John's initial thoughts on his music.

Sitting down with Ellen, he recalled the first time he ever met John. “I met [John] at Craig’s, the restaurant, and he came up to me and said, you know, ‘Hi, how are you?’ I’m like, ‘You’re Elton John.’ ‘Yes, I am. You know, your music sucked in 2019, it wasn’t good.'" The "Light Switch" singer described John’s comments as a “gut punch” and “a wake-up call.” Puth and John later collaborated on the song "After All" from John’s collaboration album, The Lockdown Sessions. The "Bennie And The Jets" singer encouraged Puth to "tell the truth” with his songwriting while they wrote and recorded the track.

Watch the video below.