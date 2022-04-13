Doctors Remove Bullet From Ukrainian Soldier's Beating Heart

A stunning video captured the moment that a sure-handed surgeon pulled a bullet out of the beating heart of a Ukrainian soldier. The soldier, who was not identified, recovered and was seen standing with the team of doctors who saved his life. He had a bandage over his neck and was wearing chest protection.

According to Metro, the soldier said he was "eager" to return to the battlefield to fight the Russian invaders.

Belarusian journalist Hanna Liubakova identified one of the surgeons as Maksim Paulouski, a Belarusian doctor who works in Kyiv.

"Ukrainian and Belarusian doctors performed a very difficult operation - they took out a bullet stuck in the heart of a Ukrainian serviceman. Among them is the Belarusian doctor Maksim Paulouski who works in Kyiv, #Ukraine," she wrote on Twitter.

While Russian forces have pulled back from Kyiv, fighting has intensified in other cities, including Mariupol, where tens of thousands of people are feared to have been killed during the ongoing Russian assault. Ukrainian forces suffered a major setback on Wednesday (April 13) after more than 1,000 marines surrendered, giving Russian troops complete control of the city's trade seaport.

If Russia takes control of Mariupol, it will be the most significant victory of the invasion, which began on February 24.