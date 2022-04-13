Fall Out Boy Guitarist Joe Trohman To Release Memoir: 'None Of This Rocks'

Fall Out Boy artist Joe Trohman is gearing up to release his new book. The lead guitarist and co-founder of the iconic pop-punk band made his announcement on Twitter, along with ways fans can order a copy of his book: “I’m thrilled to announce that my memoir, NONE OF THIS ROCKS, is available to preorder now. Yep, I wrote a book.”

“None Of This Rocks: A Memoir” aims to read like a double album, reflecting on stores throughout his life, according to the overview per Barnes & Noble: “None of This Rocks is a memoir by Joe Trohman — lead guitarist and cofounder of Fall Out Boy — that reads like a double album full of revealing stories from his youth and his experiences of modern rock and roll stardom. With wit and wisdom, and maybe a little bit of whining, Trohman grapples with depression, his mother’s brain cancer, antisemitism, pills, petty larceny, side hustles, and pop punk at the turn of the century.”

“None Of This Rocks: A Memoir” is set to release on September 13, and so far, fans are here for it, dropping comments that they're eager to read and excited for Trohman's latest project. See Trohman's announcement on Twitter here: