Florida Driver Hears 'Weird Noise' From His Car, And It's Alive

By Zuri Anderson

April 13, 2022

Car Trouble
Photo: Getty Images

A Florida man was about to take a drive in his car when he suddenly heard something "weird" from his vehicle.

The driver was in Palatka when he flagged down deputies to investigate the strange sound on April 8, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. Instead of being something sinister, it turned out to be quite adorable: a small kitten.

"Is that a cat in your tire?" PCSO began in a Facebook post, which included a picture of the small creature wedged inside the wheel. "When they looked under the car they found a small scaredy cat that was too petrified to come out. Our fleet manager came to the rescue and at a speed that could rival a NASCAR pit crew got the tire off safely and pulled the calico out."

Putnam County Sheriff's deputies found a calico kitten stuck inside a tire on April 8, 2022.
Photo: Putnam County Sheriff's Office

A sheriff's office spokesperson told the Miami Herald that the car was moving before the cat was discovered.

"There’s no way to tell if he/she was in another part underneath and when they stopped that was where he/she hid. The car was at Publix and where they stopped was several miles from the store," according to a Monday (April 11) statement provided to the newspaper.

Reporters say the small calico, nicknamed "Trooper," is in the care of a local animal control site.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.