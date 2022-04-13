Florida Driver Hears 'Weird Noise' From His Car, And It's Alive

A Florida man was about to take a drive in his car when he suddenly heard something "weird" from his vehicle.

The driver was in Palatka when he flagged down deputies to investigate the strange sound on April 8, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. Instead of being something sinister, it turned out to be quite adorable: a small kitten.

"Is that a cat in your tire?" PCSO began in a Facebook post, which included a picture of the small creature wedged inside the wheel. "When they looked under the car they found a small scaredy cat that was too petrified to come out. Our fleet manager came to the rescue and at a speed that could rival a NASCAR pit crew got the tire off safely and pulled the calico out."