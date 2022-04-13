NSYNC Performs Mini-Reunion At Ryan Cabrera's Wedding

One of the biggest boybands in history had a mini-reunion at the wedding of another pop star.

Three of the five members of *NSYNC — Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick — showed they still have the moves while attending the wedding of "On the Way Down" singer Ryan Cabrera and WWE star Alexa Bliss, treating wedding guests to an impromptu performance of their mega hit "Bye Bye Bye" during the reception, per People.

Bass shared what happens "a few drinks into the wedding" in a video posted to his Instagram on Tuesday (April 12), and the mini-reunion included a very special guest performer. The bride herself, Bliss, is a huge fan of the band and was quick to jump in and show that she can keep up with the iconic choreography.

"Who said a Boyband couldn't have a kick a-- girl. (In a wedding dress)," he captioned the clip, adding a congratulations to the happy couple. "I highly suggest everyone attend a party that is half wrestlers and half pop stars. It's quite a night!"