*NSYNC Performs Mini-Reunion At Ryan Cabrera's Wedding

By Sarah Tate

April 13, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

One of the biggest boybands in history had a mini-reunion at the wedding of another pop star.

Three of the five members of *NSYNCLance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick — showed they still have the moves while attending the wedding of "On the Way Down" singer Ryan Cabrera and WWE star Alexa Bliss, treating wedding guests to an impromptu performance of their mega hit "Bye Bye Bye" during the reception, per People.

Bass shared what happens "a few drinks into the wedding" in a video posted to his Instagram on Tuesday (April 12), and the mini-reunion included a very special guest performer. The bride herself, Bliss, is a huge fan of the band and was quick to jump in and show that she can keep up with the iconic choreography.

"Who said a Boyband couldn't have a kick a-- girl. (In a wedding dress)," he captioned the clip, adding a congratulations to the happy couple. "I highly suggest everyone attend a party that is half wrestlers and half pop stars. It's quite a night!"

A wedding guest shared another angle of the reunion in a video posted to TikTok, capturing Kirkpatrick lead the group into the start of the song.

"When your minding your own business at your friends wedding and suddenly *NSYNC is on stage giving an impromptu performance," she wrote in the video, adding in the caption, "I still can't believe this is real."

Congrats to the happy couple!

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.