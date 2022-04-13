Ohio Labor Shortage: High School Workers In Demand

As Ohio teen unemployment rates continue to drop, businesses begin to consider high school students in high demand, especially those that are being trained in a trade.

According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, unemployment rates for teens ages 16-19 have not been this low since 1953. Rates have decreased to 9.6%, just below pandemic unemployment rates.

The Springfield News Sun stated that the Greene County Career Center as well as the Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center allow their students to take on internships and apprenticeships while they are going through high school trade programs. The CTC even allows students to hold part time jobs while they are in school.

Green County Career Center student Zoe Evans chose to work towards her goal of being an occupational therapist and is working part time at the YMCA.

“I specifically chose the Y because I wanted to be part of people’s fitness routines,” Evans told the Springfield News Sun. “I’m able to work with people and create their ActivTrax (workouts) for them and be a part of their fitness routines.”

These programs not only aid in employment efforts, but they also allow students to earn better pay and gain specialized in what they want to learn.

“Students aren’t cheap labor. They shouldn’t be treated like cheap labor,” Xenia Chamber of Commerce President Donna Saraga shared. “Just working as a cashier, there’s a whole lot more to retail than that."

The Springfield News Sun noted that career center students start off by making $15 to $18 per hour and are often offered creative benefits as an incentive.