Post Malone's New Album Arrives Next Month

Malone has been holding on to his latest body of work for some time. Back in January, the Utah resident discussed a few details about the album with Billboard. He confirmed the album title and revealed that the length will be the shortest project in his catalog. It will only last for 45 minutes. At the time, Malone said the project's arrival was "imminent" and explained why he made the album so brief.



"Trying to shove 20 to 25 songs, it doesn’t work," Post said. "Talking to the label [it’s like], ‘Oh, if you have less songs, you’re not going to stream as much,’ but the whole thing is that you don’t want to compromise your art and your gut vibe on anything.”



According to the rapper, the rest of the songs will “speak more to how I’m feeling at the moment: the ups and downs and the disarray and the bipolar aspect of being an artist in the mainstream. The duality, the balance of everything, I think that’s what makes this album feel like it’s glued together."



twelve carot toothache will serve as the follow-up to Posty's 2019 album Hollywood's Bleeding. The new project is led by Posty's most recent single “One Right Now" featuring The Weeknd, which dropped back in November.

