Purple Streetlights Spotted Around North Carolina

If you've taken a drive around North Carolina and noticed some strangely-colored lights, you're not alone. Streetlights around the state have been turning purple due to a factory malfunction.

Jeff Brooks, a spokesperson for Duke Energy, said that the laminate used to make the light appear white is wearing off and causing the streetlights to shine purple, WFMY reports. The strange color was first reported around a year ago as drivers in the Triad and around Charlotte began notice the colorful glow. Now, Brooks said that some people are fans of new color.

"The funny thing is when people see them, a lot of people like them, and they have even asked us, 'hey, can you provide us other colors,' and we do not have that option now," he said. "The purple happens because the coating actually is what makes it look white like you see on a normal case. As that coating wears off, it returns to what is actually the color underneath."

WFMY reporter Amber Lake shared video of one streetlight glowing vividly in a parking lot.