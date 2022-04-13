Shooting Suspects Nabbed By Police While Cleaning Up Evidence At A Car Wash

Authorities in Fort Worth, Texas, arrested two men in connection with a shooting after officers found them cleaning up evidence at a car wash. A narcotics officer heard a gunshot and rushed to the scene, where he found a male victim with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The officer immediately contacted the department's Real-Time Crime Center, which was able to track the suspects' vehicle using surveillance cameras throughout the city.

The vehicle was located at a nearby car wash, where officers found Eric Lewis Moore, 22, and Trenton Williams, 21, vacuuming shell casings out of the car. Police recovered a gun while searching the vehicle. Officials did not say what type of gun was found.

The two men were taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault causing bodily injury, the Fort Worth Police Department announced on Twitter. Moore was also charged with tampering of evidence.

Officials did not say what motivated the shooting or provide any information about the condition of the victim.