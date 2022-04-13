These Are The Best New Restaurants In Detroit

April showers might bring May flowers, but April is also bringing a slew of new restaurants to the Detroit area. From Japanese to Mexican inspired cuisine, these new spots give foodies a chance to explore different ethnicities and expand their tastebuds.

The Detroit Eater broke down the top 22 new restaurants that have opened in Detroit this Spring.

Coming in hot at number one is the Sozai Restaurant located at 449 W. 14 Mile Road in Clawson. Their menu sports an abundance of sushi and seafood. Following closely behind is a Korean chicken joint called, Bonchon, that is located in Farmington Hills and Mezcal Mexican Bar & Chicken off of 9 mile Road in Ferndale.

There is also a delectable array of vegan and southern food options on the list to balance out the cultural spectrum.

Here is what the Detroit Eater had to say about the number one restaurant:

"This new Japanese restaurant focuses on sustainable sushi from Hajime Sato. Moving right down the block from the beloved Noble Fish might be seen as risky but Sato’s former Seattle-based eatery Mashiko “defined the sustainable sushi movement in the city.” Sato recently relocated here and his menu does justice to Great Lakes seafood and sustainability."