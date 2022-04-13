This Is The Best Suburb To Live In The Denver Area

People are always on the lookout for better places to live, whether it's for work, family, retirement, or other reasons. For those looking to get an idea about where to live in the Denver metro area, Niche released its 2020 list of the best suburbs in the area.

Analysts used data from multiple sources to tailor their rankings, including data on "crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities, and local amenities," as well as information from the U.S. Census, the FBI, the CDC, and much more.

According to the website, the best suburb near the Mile High City is...

Holly Hills!

This Arapahoe County suburb has already gotten plenty of kudos from Niche, such as being one of the best places in Colorado to raise a family. Holly Hills also got high marks for its public schools (A+), family-friendliness (A+), and housing (A).

Here are the Top 20 places to live in the metro area, according to Niche. Cities are also included in the rankings:

Holly Hills Cherry Creek Superior Inverness Greenwood Village Castle Pines Highlands Ranch Centennial Louisville Lone Tree Boulder Gunbarrel Columbine Valley Cherry Hills Village Lafayette Broomfield Dove Valley Stonegate Roxborough Park Evergreen

Click HERE to check out Niche's full rankings.