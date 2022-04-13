Twitter Roasts Dodgers For Pulling Kershaw Out Of Perfect Game Opportunity

By Jason Hall

April 13, 2022

Los Angeles Dodgers v Minnesota Twins
Photo: Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers weren't going to let Clayton Kershaw exceed his pitch limit, even in a perfect game situation.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pulled the three-time Cy Young Award winner with just five outs remaining in the game, despite Kershaw having allowed zero hits or walks and Los Angeles having no defensive errors.

Kershaw -- who previously threw a no-hitter against the Colorado Rockies on June 18, 2014 -- made his 2022 season debut in Wednesday's (April 13) 7-0 win against the Minnesota Twins and had struck out 13 hitters on 80 pitches.

Still, the former NL MVP told reporters he agreed with Roberts, calling the move "the right decision" via MLB.com.

"Blame it on the lockout. Blame it on my not picking up a ball for three months (and during the offseason)," Kershaw said via Bill Plunkett of the Southern California Newspaper Group.

Many Twitter users, however, disagreed, sharing their displeasure of Roberts' decision to yank Kershaw less than two full innings shy of a perfect game.

Roberts -- a former NL Manager of the Year (2016) and two-time World Series champion both as a player for the Boston Red Sox in 2004 and as the Dodgers' manager in 2020 -- had previously removed Rich Hill from a perfect game opportunity in the seventh inning of the 2016 season due to injury concerns, becoming the first manager in MLB history to substitute a pitcher after seven innings of perfect baseball, according to the Elias Sports Bureau via MLB.com.

The Dodgers have previously thrown 23 combined no-hitters -- the most of any MLB franchise -- including 13 since moving to Los Angeles in 1958.

