Twitter Roasts Dodgers For Pulling Kershaw Out Of Perfect Game Opportunity

The Los Angeles Dodgers weren't going to let Clayton Kershaw exceed his pitch limit, even in a perfect game situation.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pulled the three-time Cy Young Award winner with just five outs remaining in the game, despite Kershaw having allowed zero hits or walks and Los Angeles having no defensive errors.

Kershaw -- who previously threw a no-hitter against the Colorado Rockies on June 18, 2014 -- made his 2022 season debut in Wednesday's (April 13) 7-0 win against the Minnesota Twins and had struck out 13 hitters on 80 pitches.

Still, the former NL MVP told reporters he agreed with Roberts, calling the move "the right decision" via MLB.com.

"Blame it on the lockout. Blame it on my not picking up a ball for three months (and during the offseason)," Kershaw said via Bill Plunkett of the Southern California Newspaper Group.