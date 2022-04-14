Last November, a Beatles fan purchased George Harrison's childhood home at auction for around £171,000. Now other fans can stay at the terrace house on 25 Upton Green in the suburb of Speke, Liverpool and imagine Harrison learning to play guitar, practicing with Paul McCartney and John Lennon the Quarrymen, and hearing his song on the radio for the first time because its owner Ken Lambert has turned it into a "living museum by letting people stay overnight.” In addition to a weekly tour group that spends time in the home drinking tea and playing music, it's also on Airbnb.

According to the Airbnb listing, the Harrison family lived in the modest three-room abode between 1950-1962 and "moved right as the Beatles were starting to gain stardom and success." Guests can “walk and stay in George’s bedroom, where he first heard himself and the band on the radio (and) strum a guitar in the same room that George, Paul, and John sat and rehearsed during the early years.” Elsewhere the bathtub “features original taps from when George lived in the house.”

“I’m not a wealthy individual. It’s not like I go around buying up properties. I’m a Beatles fan, yes, but I am a big George Harrison fan specifically,” Lambert told the New York Post.

“I think it was a shame that George’s house had no relevance to millions of Beatles fans, but they’re waiting in line to walk into John Lennon’s house. George is my favourite Beatle. I want to respect his legacy,” he added.

The house sleeps five guests and costs around £200 a night. See pictures of the house, as well as old photos of Harrison when he lived there, here.