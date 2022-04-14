Florida Mom Charged With Killing Kids Told Officers ﻿'I Don't Want Them'

Officers in Miami, Florida, made a grim discovery after responding to a 911 hangup call. Police said that Odette Joassaint, 41, called 911 multiple times and then promptly hung up on the dispatcher.

When deputies arrived at Joassaint's home, she told them: "Come get them. I don't want them anymore."

Inside, they found the bodies of her two children, ages three and five, tied up on a bed.

"Officers located to find out what was going on when they found a female that appeared to be irate or going through a crisis. Officers looked inside the apartment where the calls were coming from and observed two minor children that appeared to be unresponsive. Fire rescue was called to the scene, and they declared that both children were deceased," Miami Police Officer Michael Vega told WSVN.

Officials are waiting for the results of the autopsy to determine how the children died, but police believe they were strangled.

Joassaint was taken into custody and charged with two counts of murder.

Authorities said they had been called to Joassaint's home numerous times over the past year for domestic issues.

"They was little sweet, happy children. I love these kids so much," family friend Darlene Petion told WSVN. "I can't believe she do that because I'm always talking to her, how she take care of the kids, you know."

"What's there inside your brain that you, a mother, how do you feel, like, what? Is there a devil in your head that could do that?"