Queen's Brian May Puts His Spin On A Buddy Holly Classic

Brian May has put his spin on Buddy Holly's 1958 classic "Maybe Baby."

“I’ve never done a Buddy Holly song,” the Queen guitarist said in a statement. “That song more than probably any other, is the reason that I’m here doing this, playing guitar and being a rock star and being a very fortunate person."

“I heard Buddy Holly make that incredible sound on his guitar, that clang, singing that beautiful song, hearing those wonderful harmonies of the Crickets. And it completely motivated me," he recalled. “I just thought, ‘That’s what I want to do. I want to be able to make music that does that to people, makes them feel this kind of yearning, makes them feel this joy and passion.'”

The cover will be featured on May's deluxe reissue of his second solo album, 1998's Another World, which contains a remastered version of the original album along with Another Disc that comprises unreleased material, including rarities, remixes, live tracks and cover. In addition to "Maybe Baby," Another Disc also features covers of The Shadows‘ 1961 instrumental "F.B.I." and Conway Twitty’s 1958 track "It’s Only Make Believe."

The deluxe reissue of Another World is slated for an April 22 release and can be pre-ordered here. Listen to May's cover of "Maybe Baby" above.