Sheryl Crow Shares Rolling Stones 'Live With Me' Cover

We're just a few weeks from the premiere of Sheryl Crow's full-length documentary, Sheryl, and alongside it a new album, but the iconic singer/songwriter is sharing a small taste of the 2-CD set of songs by sharing her cover of The Rolling Stones' "Live With Me" across iHeartMedia Classic Rock stations nationwide.

"Live With Me" was originally released by the Stones in 1969 as part of their Let It Bleed album, and Crow and the band have performed the song live together previously on tour. The "Live With Me" cover included on Sheryl: Music From The Feature Documentary also features none other than rock legend Mick Jagger himself accompanying Sheryl on the blues harmonica.