Smokepurrp Claims Kanye West Owes Him $9 Million, Threatens Legal Action

For the unfamiliar, Smokepurrp is listed as a songwriter on Ye and Pump's "I Love It." Following his video, Smokepurrp came through with receipts. He included a screenshot of the song's Wikipedia page which includes his credit.



Purrp had boasted about penning the song shortly after it dropped. Back in 2019, the Florida Jit rapper claimed that he wrote all the lyrics on the song in an interview.



"Basically, it was on Pump's birthday," he explained. "Basically, this n*gga called Pump, blah, blah, blah, he wanted to make a song 'bout this and I just wrote a song... It randomly just came out." When asked if he wrote the song, Purrp replied, "Yeah man, I get money."



As far as his own music goes, it's been a year since Smokepurpp dropped his PSYCHO (Legally Insane) EP. He recently came through with fresh collaborations with other artists like Rarri and Mike Stone.