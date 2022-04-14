Smokepurrp Claims Kanye West Owes Him $9 Million, Threatens Legal Action

By Tony M. Centeno

April 14, 2022

Smokepurrp & Kanye West
Photo: Getty Images

Smokepurrp is sick of waiting on a long-overdue paycheck for his on one of Kanye West's past hits. The Miami rapper took things into his own hands by calling out Ye on social media.

In an Instagram Story he posted on Wednesday, April 13, Smokepurrp said that he's still waiting on his compensation for contributing to Ye's collaboration with Lil Pump, "I Love It." Purrp used a filter that put hearts on his eyes as he put Ye on blast to his 4 million followers on Instagram.

 “And Kanye, n***a, you owe me like $9 million," Smokepurrp said into the camera. "Hit my line, n***a, or my lawyer’s gonna hit your lawyer."

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

For the unfamiliar, Smokepurrp is listed as a songwriter on Ye and Pump's "I Love It." Following his video, Smokepurrp came through with receipts. He included a screenshot of the song's Wikipedia page which includes his credit.

Purrp had boasted about penning the song shortly after it dropped. Back in 2019, the Florida Jit rapper claimed that he wrote all the lyrics on the song in an interview.

"Basically, it was on Pump's birthday," he explained. "Basically, this n*gga called Pump, blah, blah, blah, he wanted to make a song 'bout this and I just wrote a song... It randomly just came out." When asked if he wrote the song, Purrp replied, "Yeah man, I get money."

As far as his own music goes, it's been a year since Smokepurpp dropped his PSYCHO (Legally Insane) EP. He recently came through with fresh collaborations with other artists like Rarri and Mike Stone.

