Study Shows Listening To AC/DC Makes Surgeons Work Faster, More Precisely

By Katrina Nattress

April 15, 2022

AC/DC Performs At Dodger Stadium
Photo: Getty Images North America

Next time you go under the knife, you might want to request that the surgeon puts on Highway to Hell first.

As Consequence points out, a recent study showed that surgeons worked faster and more precisely when they were listening to AC/DC. Germany’s Heidelberg University set out to investigate the effects of music genre and volume on laparoscopic surgery. Surgeons were played “soft rock by The Beatles and hard rock by AC/DC," while the proficiency and speed of their incisions were analyzed in the settings of no music, music at medium volume and music at high volume.

The findings showed that the time needed to make a precision cut dropped from 236 seconds to 139 seconds, with a five percent increase in precision, when the surgeons listened to AC/DC at medium volume compared to no music. When the volume was turned up, the surgeons still worked faster than without music.

“Our results show that both soft rock and hard rock can enhance surgical performance,” said lead researcher Cui Yang [via The Sun]. “For hard rock music, the positive effect was especially noticeable when the music was played in high volume. It is possible that music with high rhythmicity could provide a tempo to keep up the speed of the performance and thus enhance task performance.”

AC/DC
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.