Teen Says His Gaming Headset Protected Him From Stray Bullet

A Los Angeles teenager had a terrifying experience while playing video games in his room. Jonathan Gonzalez was playing video games and listening to music in his room around midnight when a stray bullet flew through his bedroom window.

Miraculously, the bullet struck his Razer gaming headset.

"It felt like if you're wearing a bike helmet and someone just smacks the top of your head," Gonzalez told CBS News.

After breaking through his window, the bullet tore through a curtain and ricocheted around his room, striking his headset and coming to a rest on his bed.

"If it wasn't for these on my head, it probably would've went through," he said. "You can see the damage."

Gonzalez's mother, Janet Popoca, told the news outlet that she is still trying to process how close she came to losing her son.

"It's still a trigger for me to process the thought that I could've lost my son," she said. "We were asleep, and if it did hurt him, we would not have known until we woke up hours later."

Authorities have not located the shooter and said they believe the bullet was fired from a far distance.

When Razer learned about what happened, the company sent Gonzalez a new headset.