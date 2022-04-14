Teen Says His Gaming Headset Protected Him From Stray Bullet

By Bill Galluccio

April 14, 2022

Young man wearing headset and play computer video games online - Home isolated for coronavirus
Photo: Getty Images

A Los Angeles teenager had a terrifying experience while playing video games in his room. Jonathan Gonzalez was playing video games and listening to music in his room around midnight when a stray bullet flew through his bedroom window.

Miraculously, the bullet struck his Razer gaming headset.

"It felt like if you're wearing a bike helmet and someone just smacks the top of your head," Gonzalez told CBS News.

After breaking through his window, the bullet tore through a curtain and ricocheted around his room, striking his headset and coming to a rest on his bed.

"If it wasn't for these on my head, it probably would've went through," he said. "You can see the damage."

Gonzalez's mother, Janet Popoca, told the news outlet that she is still trying to process how close she came to losing her son.

"It's still a trigger for me to process the thought that I could've lost my son," she said. "We were asleep, and if it did hurt him, we would not have known until we woke up hours later."

Authorities have not located the shooter and said they believe the bullet was fired from a far distance.

When Razer learned about what happened, the company sent Gonzalez a new headset.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.