This Is Colorado's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Burger Joint

Sometimes you can find the best burgers at the most unassuming locations, from neighborhood faves to no-frills restaurants. That's why Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall burger restaurants in every state:

"We looked to recommendations from local food writers, customer reviews on sites like Yelp and Google, and our own personal experiences to identify the top hole-in-the-wall burger joints in each state and Washington D.C. In particular, we focused on unpretentious, hidden gem restaurants that typically fly under-the-radar, especially those in small towns or out-of-the-way locations."

Their top pick for Colorado is Crown Burgers!

Writers explain what makes this family-run restaurant's special burger so yummy:

"Crown Burgers has been around for 29 years, though the retro interior's bright yellow molded booths suggests longer. Don't skip the Royal burger topped with a pile of thinly-sliced pastrami and whatever fixings you want. Steak fries and fat onion rings are musts on the side."