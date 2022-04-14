This Is Colorado's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Burger Joint
By Zuri Anderson
April 14, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Sometimes you can find the best burgers at the most unassuming locations, from neighborhood faves to no-frills restaurants. That's why Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall burger restaurants in every state:
"We looked to recommendations from local food writers, customer reviews on sites like Yelp and Google, and our own personal experiences to identify the top hole-in-the-wall burger joints in each state and Washington D.C. In particular, we focused on unpretentious, hidden gem restaurants that typically fly under-the-radar, especially those in small towns or out-of-the-way locations."
Their top pick for Colorado is Crown Burgers!
Writers explain what makes this family-run restaurant's special burger so yummy:
"Crown Burgers has been around for 29 years, though the retro interior's bright yellow molded booths suggests longer. Don't skip the Royal burger topped with a pile of thinly-sliced pastrami and whatever fixings you want. Steak fries and fat onion rings are musts on the side."
Taking a closer look at their menu, there are all kinds of burgers for you to try here, such as the quarter-pound burger, the mushroom and swiss, and smothered chili cheeseburger (mmm)!
You can find Crown Burgers at 2192 S. Colorado Blvd. in Denver.
