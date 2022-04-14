This Is Colorado's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Burger Joint

By Zuri Anderson

April 14, 2022

Close-Up Of Hand Holding Burger
Photo: Getty Images

Sometimes you can find the best burgers at the most unassuming locations, from neighborhood faves to no-frills restaurants. That's why Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall burger restaurants in every state:

"We looked to recommendations from local food writers, customer reviews on sites like Yelp and Google, and our own personal experiences to identify the top hole-in-the-wall burger joints in each state and Washington D.C. In particular, we focused on unpretentious, hidden gem restaurants that typically fly under-the-radar, especially those in small towns or out-of-the-way locations."

Their top pick for Colorado is Crown Burgers!

Writers explain what makes this family-run restaurant's special burger so yummy:

"Crown Burgers has been around for 29 years, though the retro interior's bright yellow molded booths suggests longer. Don't skip the Royal burger topped with a pile of thinly-sliced pastrami and whatever fixings you want. Steak fries and fat onion rings are musts on the side."

Taking a closer look at their menu, there are all kinds of burgers for you to try here, such as the quarter-pound burger, the mushroom and swiss, and smothered chili cheeseburger (mmm)!

You can find Crown Burgers at 2192 S. Colorado Blvd. in Denver.

Click HERE to check out more outstanding hole-in-the-wall burger joints in the U.S.

