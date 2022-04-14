This Is Florida's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Burger Joint

By Zuri Anderson

April 14, 2022

Cheese Burger, with melted swiss cheese, lettuce tomato and onions served on toasted bun
Photo: Getty Images

Sometimes you can find the best burgers at the most unassuming locations, from neighborhood faves to no-frills restaurants. That's why Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall burger restaurants in every state:

"We looked to recommendations from local food writers, customer reviews on sites like Yelp and Google, and our own personal experiences to identify the top hole-in-the-wall burger joints in each state and Washington D.C. In particular, we focused on unpretentious, hidden gem restaurants that typically fly under-the-radar, especially those in small towns or out-of-the-way locations."

Their top pick for Florida is El Mago De Las Fritas! Writers explain what makes their special burger so yummy:

"Miami's contribution to the burger world is the fritas, a Cuban-inspired burger topped with a mound of crispy fried shredded potatoes. El Mago de las Fritas is a little one-counter diner with one of the best fritas in the city. The squishy hamburger bun is grilled lightly on both sides, and the potato strings are crispy and not too greasy. Try it with cheese and a fried egg on top."

You can find El Mago De Las Fritas at 5828 SW 8th St. in Miami.

Click HERE to check out more outstanding hole-in-the-wall burger joints in the U.S.

