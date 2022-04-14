This Is The Best Breakfast Spot In Arizona

Breakfast, it's the most important meal of the day!

If you're on the hunt for the best breakfast spot in your state, look no further. Mashed compiled a list of the best breakfast restaurants in every state. Here's how they did it:

When you're in desperate need of a scrumptious breakfast, even the best breakfast chain won't do. Instead, scan this list of the best breakfast restaurants and write down the ones that are within driving distance. When the need for breakfast perfection arises, go to one of those eateries without delay. By weighing awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations, and more, we've located the absolute best breakfast place in each of the 50 states. You are sure to be completely satisfied when you visit any of the restaurants on this list, and you'll be ready to handle whatever life throws at you.

In Arizona, the best breakfast restaurant is Original Breakfast House in Phoenix. Here's what Mashed said to back up its decision:

While the Original Breakfast House probably isn't the actual original breakfast house in the country (especially because it's only been around since 2013), it's hailed as the best breakfast restaurant in Arizona for good reasons. Not only is it staffed with friendly workers and not only do you get your food quickly, but this breakfast spot also gets consistently great reviews for their delicious food. Favorites from the menu include the Pork Green Chili Omelette and the Bacon Bacon Waffle that has bacon in the batter and whole strips of bacon on top.

Original Breakfast House is located at 13623 N 32nd St. in Phoenix.

