This Is The Best Breakfast Spot In Texas

Breakfast, it's the most important meal of the day!

If you're on the hunt for the best breakfast spot in your state, look no further. Mashed compiled a list of the best breakfast restaurants in every state. Here's how they did it:

When you're in desperate need of a scrumptious breakfast, even the best breakfast chain won't do. Instead, scan this list of the best breakfast restaurants and write down the ones that are within driving distance. When the need for breakfast perfection arises, go to one of those eateries without delay. By weighing awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations, and more, we've located the absolute best breakfast place in each of the 50 states. You are sure to be completely satisfied when you visit any of the restaurants on this list, and you'll be ready to handle whatever life throws at you.

In Texas, the best breakfast restaurant is Tacodeli. Here's what Mashed said to back up its decision:

In Texas, the best breakfast restaurant has to serve breakfast tacos. Since Austin may have (or might not have) invented the breakfast taco, it's wise to go there when you have breakfast tacos on the brain. Tacodeli is the best of the best, so accept no substitute. Their impressive array of breakfast tacos includes the Sirloin, Egg and Cheese, the Bean and Cheese Taco, and the Freakin' Vegan with refried black beans, avocado slices, and pico de gallo.

Tacodeli has several locations throughout Texas in Austin, Houston, Dallas and Plano.

