VA Teacher Accused Of Slapping 8-Year-Old Student

A temporary teacher at a Virginia elementary school is accused of slapping an 8-year-old male student in the face.

Eman Mohammed Alkindi, 44, was charged with assault and battery in relation to the incident, a Prince William County Police Department incident report obtained by WJLA confirmed.

The incident report states that the 8-year-old boy was in a classroom at Fitzgerald Elementary School with Alkindi and other school staff members when he became upset and spit in the temporary teacher's face.

Alkindi approached the child and smacked his face before exiting the classroom.

The other staff members present during the incident reported it to the school administration, who then contacting local police and the temporary teacher was charged the following day.

Fitzgerald Elementary School's principal sent a letter to parents explaining that Alkindi was charged in relation to the incident and has since resigned from his position with Prince William County Schools.

The district has a substitute teacher application checklist posted on its website which includes fingerprint and reference checks, as well as diploma requirements in relation to the position, but lists "child abuse and neglect training" as optional, according to WJLA.

Alkindi has since been released from custody on a court summons, according to WJLA.