Daycare Owner Allegedly Gave Toddlers Weed-Infused Goldfish Crackers

A daycare owner in Virginia was arrested for allegedly feeding babies goldfish crackers that were infused with THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana. Three babies, who were all one year old, were taken to the hospital by their parents with glassy, bloodshot eyes and signs of lethargy and uncoordinated movements.

Staff at the hospital recognized the symptoms as being associated with THC exposure and tested the toddlers. When they all tested positive for THC, the hospital contacted the police.

The children were fine and made a full recovery.

Investigators found a connection between the three children and a licensed home daycare provider. When they searched the facility, they found goldfish crackers scattered near highchairs where the toddlers were eating.

They sent the crumbs to a lab for testing, which returned a positive result for marijuana.

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office announced that Rebecca Swanner, 60, was charged with three counts of cruelty and injury to children. Swanner voluntarily surrendered her license to operate a daycare after she was taken into custody.

It is unclear if she intentionally gave the children the THC-infused goldfish crackers or if it was done by mistake.