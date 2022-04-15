Man Accused Of Running Over Woman Multiple Times In Road Rage Incident

A New Jersey man is facing charges of attempted murder after he ran over a woman multiple times in a road rage incident. Authorities said that 56-year-old Vincent Jean was involved in a minor accident with a 23-year-old woman.

Jean became enraged when the woman began taking photos of his SUV following the crash. He got back in his car and chased her onto a lawn before running her over. He then backed up and ran over her again before fleeing the scene.

The woman was rushed to the hospital and remains in critical but stable condition.

Police tracked down Jean and found him sitting alone in his SUV, which was damaged from the accident. He was taken into custody and has been charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, third-degree assault by auto, third-degree leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with serious bodily injury, third-degree endangering an injured victim and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

If convicted on all charges, he faces decades in prison.

The victim's family issued a lengthy statement praising the police and bystanders who rushed to help.

"Your actions and cooperation with law enforcement led to the quick apprehension of the perpetrator. These collective efforts, along with the hard-working and diligent actions of the doctors and healthcare professionals at University Hospital, saved our daughter's life," the statement said.

"What this man did to our daughter was atrocious, and no parent, child, or any human being should ever have to endure this."