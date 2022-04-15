Rapper Cash Out Indicted On Rape & Sex Trafficking Charges

Rapper Ca$h Out, who broke out on the scene a decade ago with his hit single "Cashin' Out," is facing life in prison after he allegedly lured women into a life of prostitution.



According to a report WBS-TV in Atlanta published on Thursday, April 14, the Keisha rapper was indicted on multiple charges of rape and sex trafficking. He also stands accused of luring women into prostitution. Prosecutors believe that Ca$h Out, who was born John Michael Hakeem Gibson, used his celebrity status to bring numerous women into his circle using social media, and then proceeded to pimp them out.



“The most troubling aspect of this case is that women have been victimized and brutalized within our community by people who had a chance to do something else with their lives,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said about the case.



The "Loner" rapper is believed to be the brains of the operation after was arrested and charged along with five other men. As a whole, they face 41 counts while Gibson alone face 13 counts including racketeering, trafficking a person for sexual servitude, rape and aggravated sodomy. He was also charged with keeping a place of prostitution at a home in Atlanta, however, some of the crimes were committed in a local hotel. Fulton County deputy district attorney Earnell Winfrey said that they were able to rescue two sex workers from the rapper's clutches.



“He’s accused … of whipping a young lady who’s a sex worker, and this was one of the girls that he had recruited,” Winfrey said.



Gibson initially pleaded not guilty to the allegations, however, he hasn't answered to the new racketeering charges. He faces 25 years to life in prison if he's convicted.

