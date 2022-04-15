Tesla Computer Glitch Got New Car Stuck At 83 MPH On Freeway, Man Says

An Irvine, California man said his new Tesla Model 3 was stuck at a high speed after the vehicle's main features froze while he was driving on the freeway.

Javier Rodriguez told ABC 7 Los Angeles that he was traveling westbound on the 10 Freeway through Cabazon when his car's main screen froze, leaving the vehicle stuck at 83 MPH.

Rodriguez said all of the buttons and switches -- which included turn signals and hazard lights -- stopped working when the incident took place.

"I noticed that it started to get hot in the car and there started to be a weird scent coming," Rodriguez said via ABC 7 Los Angeles. "I was nervous that if I were to brake a whole lot that I wouldn't be able to gain the speed again to keep up with traffic and get around cars. I was nervous somebody was going to slam into me."

The brakes, however, did work and Rodriguez was able to pull off the road before the car rebooted itself a few minutes later.

A California Highway Patrol trooper helped Rodriguez get off the freeway and his Tesla Model 3 was towed shortly after.

Rodriguez said Tesla notified him that they fixed the vehicle, but only provided limited details, acknoledging that the vehicle was, "diagnosed and found poor communication from charge port door causing power conversion system to shut off in order to protect on board components during drive," in their report, according to Rodriguez via ABC 7 Los Angeles.

Rodriguez said he's concerned that a safety feature on the vehicle may have caused the onboard computer to shut itself down without warning.

"I need more explanation," Rodriguez said via ABC 7 Los Angeles. "I'm on the freeway and this happens at 83 miles an hour. Everybody is trying to say, 'Well we fixed it. We fixed it,' but I need an explanation."