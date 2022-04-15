This Chicago Suburb Is One Of The Happiest Places To Live In America

What makes you happy?

Be it sunshine, location, exercise or the number of activities surrounding your area, something about these cities reduce stress and depression statistics among residents. WalletHub put together a list of America's top 180 happiest cities based on various statistics. There are a few midwestern cities on the list, with one of the highest ranked being Aurora Illinois, a suburb of Chicago.

According to WalletHub, Aurora ranks 21 out of the top 180 happiest places to live in America. The list sources data from positive psychology experts, income growth and depression rate statistics, and the average amount of leisure time that is spent by the residents of each city. The report from WalletHub specifically mentions that money did not play a factor in the list, as some of the richest areas were not even ranked. The map illustrates the happiest places being located along the east and west coast, and the places with the highest depression rates in West Virginia.

The top 10 cities are:

Freemont, CA Columbia, MD SanFrancisco, CA San Jose, CA Irvine, CA Madison, WI Seatle, WA Overland Park, KS Hunnington Beach, CA San Diego, California

Check out the rest of the list and more statistics at WalletHub.com.