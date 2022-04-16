Carnival Cruise Passenger Jumps Overboard, Search Launched

A passenger jumped overboard on a Carnival Cruise Mardi Gras ship early Saturday (April 16) morning.

A Carnival Cruise spokesperson confirmed an adult male traveling with his family jumped off the ship, which was headed to Port Canaveral, Florida.

TMZ initially reported the Coast Guard was called and launched a search for the missing person, which is ongoing as of Saturday afternoon.

Carnival security onboard also confirmed that the man went overboard and that the Coast Guard was called in response to the incident.

"The Carnival Care Team is supporting the guest's family. Mardi Gras is arriving to Port Canaveral this morning and will be sailing to its next itinerary. Our thoughts and prayers are with the guest and his family," the Carnival spokesperson confirmed in the statement obtained and shared by TMZ.

A female passenger on the cruise told TMZ that she saw two teenagers running toward her frantically and screaming that someone had gone overboard.

TMZ reports some passengers onboard thought the incident was a joke before security responded and began its search for the man.

The Carnival Cruise ship initially stayed to aid in the search before continuing toward its destination as the Coast Guard continued searching.

In February, a woman jumped off a Carnival cruise ship while handcuffed following a reported hot tub disturbance.