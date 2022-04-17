Firefighters Rappel Down Elevator Shaft To Rescue Six Trapped Children

Firefighters in New Jersey made a daring rescue after six children got stuck in an elevator. On Friday (April 15), the Wayne County Fire Department was called to Rockin' Jump, a trampoline park in Wayne, after the elevator got stuck just above the ground floor.

The children trapped inside were between the ages of 10 and 14.

An elevator mechanic was called and attempted to restart the elevator car. After nearly an hour, the elevator remained stuck as the temperatures inside began reaching unsafe levels.

That's when officials decided to attempt a dangerous rescue attempt.

"Elevator rope rescues are always a last resort and only performed when all other options have been exhausted, or the quick removal of the patient is crucial to their well-being," Wayne Fire Company #5 wrote on Facebook.

Two firefighters from the Special Response Team rappeled 25 feet down the shaft and used a pulley system to hoist each child out one at a time.

The children were unharmed and checked out at the scene by the Wayne First Aid Squad.

Police Detective Captain Dan Daly praised the firefighters, telling the Teaneck Daily Voice the rescue was "an effective and professional operation resulting in the safe rescue of multiple children."