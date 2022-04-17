Multiple People Injured In Second Mass Shooting In 2 Days In South Carolina

Authorities in South Carolina are investigating another mass shooting on Easter morning. Officers responded to a call of shots fired at a club in Hampton County and found at least nine people with injuries.

The State Law Enforcement Division did not provide details about the injuries but said there were no reported fatalities.

It is the second shooting in the state in as many days. On Saturday (April 16), nine people were shot, and five others were injured in a shooting at a shopping mall in the capital of Columbia. All but one of the victims have been released from the hospital. A 73-year-old man remains hospitalized.

The Columbia Police Department said they arrested 22-year-old Jewayne M. Price on charges of unlawful carrying a pistol in relation to the shooting. Columbia Police Chief W.H. "Skip" Holbrook said that the shooting was not random.

"We don't believe this was random," Holbrook said. "We believe they knew each other, and something led to the gunfire."