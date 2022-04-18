18 Celebrities Who Are Passionate About Saving The Planet
April 21, 2022
Earth Day is a vital milestone to reflect on the planet and iHeartRadio is happy to highlight the celebrities that have used their platform to stress the importance of prioritizing our world. Whether it's been through environmental work, special appearances or even music, a number of stars have made it clear that no one is too important to do their part and preach some love for our planet. Scroll on below to see how stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus and more are involved in raising awareness about Earth's needs.
1. Zac Efron
Zac, a member of the Global Advisory Committee, fronts Discovery’s The Great Global Cleanup alongside other celebrities including Lil Dicky to focus on the efforts being made to clean up our planet.
2. Beyoncé
Beyonce founded BeyGOOD, a charity initiative to raise awareness for local causes, in 2013. The website featured an informative article detailing small changes you can make to help efforts to BeyGOOD to Mother Earth.
3. Chris Martin
In November 2019, Coldplay put their tour plans on hold over the environmental impact of concerts. "We're taking time over the next year or two, to work out how our tour can not only be sustainable [but] how can it be actively beneficial," Chris Martin told BBC News.
4. Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney is known for his vehement support of animal rights and environmental organizations. The former Beatles frontman uses his art to call for greater climate action; he penned a song for his 18th solo studio album, Egypt Station called "Despite Repeated Warnings" that points to the world’s growing climate crisis.
5. Miley Cyrus
Miley has been outspoken about her decision to go vegan and adopt a plant-based lifestyle. In 2018, the “Plastic Hearts” singer called for an industry-wide ban against the torture of animals. “I’m here so excited to be a part of this because I think this moment can be about so many different things, and for me I want to bring a message which is veganism and that there doesn’t have to be torture in fabulous fashion,” Cyrus told Vogue.
6. Leonardo DiCaprio
In 1998, the Oscar-winning actor established the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, assisting endangered animals and places. Leo has been a champion of climate action, investing in conservation efforts around the world and producing media like Water Planet, a short film about the importance of clean water, that raises awareness environmental support.
7. Shawn Mendes
Shawn teamed up with eco-friendly water bottling company Flow Water, becoming a Sustainability Ambassador for the brand. For his 2019 tour, Mendes swapped all plastic water bottles backstage for Flow’s recyclable and sustainable bottles. In addition to that, the tour offset carbon emissions (saving 2,072 tons of CO2), included sustainable catering and hospitality partners and the team donated excess food and toiletries to food banks and shelters. Recently, Mendes and Flow made the announcement, detailing their initiative to provide "Wonder Grants" to the pop star's Shawn Mendes Foundation, which is aimed at empowering youth through projects involving arts, human rights, education, science and technology.
8. John Legend
In 2009, Legend partnered with REVERB, an environmental non-profit, to go green on his Evolver Tour. The tour included eco-friendly merchandise for sale, neutralizing CO2 emissions from venue energy use, hotels, flights and touring vehicles.
9. Shailene Woodley
The actress is an avid environmental activist. The Big Little Lies actress co-founded All it Takes, a leadership program that aims to instill purpose in teenagers for personal growth and to get involved in being the change in the environment that they want to see. “All it takes is to pick up that one piece of trash you pass by every day on your way to work," she said. "Or to turn the tap off when brushing your teeth. Or to utilize vintage stores and second-hand markets. It is remarkably easy to incorporate sustainable choices into our everyday, busy lives,” she said in a 2013 interview.
10. Hayden Panettiere
Since Hayden was 15, the 30-year-old actress has been an active member of The Whaleman Foundation. As the international spokesperson for the foundation, which launched several campaigns focused on different sea creatures, She was honored for her work by the Environmental Media Association in 2013.
11. Gisele Bundchen
The supermodel has been a Global Ambassador for the United Nations Environment Program and is active in efforts to protect the Amazon rainforest. She and her father co-founded The Água Limpia Project to help improve water quality throughout communities and educate about pollution to aid citizens in making eco-friendly decisions.
12. Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt has made many contributions to his efforts to protect nature and wildlife, including helping to build eco-friendly homes for cities ravaged by natural disasters and co-founding The Jolie-Pitt Foundation in 2006 with Angelina Jolie. The foundation is dedicated to eradicating extreme rural poverty, protecting natural resources and conserving wildlife.
13. Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman lives an eco-friendly lifestyle. In 2017, Portman received the Ongoing Commitment Award from the Environmental Media Association, launched a line of vegan shoes to benefit The Nature Conservancy and lends her support to Global Green USA, a non-profit organization fighting climate change through green affordable housing initiatives.
14. Billie Eilish
Before postponing her world tour due to the impact of COVID-19, the 18-year-old singer partnered with REVERB for the tour to help create an eco-conscious environment backstage and offstage, allowing fans to bring their own re-fillable water bottles to the show. She also teamed up with H&M to launch a merchandise line made from all sustainable materials.
15. Jaden Smith
With the help of parents Will and Jada, Jaden is behind JUST Water, which seeks to decrease the level of greenhouse gas emissions through production, according to their website. With packaging made of paper and plant-based plastic, the water is responsibly sourced, produced and packaged. In September, the rapper joined mass protests to confront leaders about the growing climate crisis and regularly speaks on the world's water scarcity and global warming.
16. Oprah Winfrey
For most of her career in the spotlight, Oprah has used her platform to encourage green living. In 2007, she started a school in Kokstad, South Africa that uses solar power, a recycled water system, and provides a vegetable garden for school meals. In 2013, she and health consultant Bob Greene began a farm on the island of Maui to grow food.
“We realized if we could grow delicious food ourselves, we could share it. So we designated 16 acres for farming, and last summer, with the help of a brilliant natural-resource-management group called Bio-Logical Capital, we planted a single acre with more than 100 species of fruits, vegetables and herbs.”
17. Jane Fonda
In 2019, the actress began leading Fire Drill Fridays at the U.S. Capitol to raise awareness about the climate crisis. She was even arrested outside of the Capitol on her 82nd birthday, making that her fifth Fire Drill Friday arrest. Her book What Can I Do? My Path from Climate Despair to Action details her journey as a climate change activist.
18. Megan Thee Stallion
In 2019, Meg took to social media to give her supporters tips on how they can be 'eco-friendly hotties'. Her tips included using reusable bags and water bottles, reducing the consumption of meat and dairy and recycling. That same year, the Houston rapper gathered hundreds of fans to lead the first "Hottie Beach Clean Up" at the Santa Monica Pier in California.