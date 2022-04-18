Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Tragic Death Of His Son

By Jason Hall

April 18, 2022

Manchester United v Norwich City - Premier League
Photo: Getty Images

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo and his longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez announced the death of their baby son -- a twin -- in an Instagram post on Monday (April 18) morning.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," Ronaldo wrote. "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angle. We will always love you.

No additional details have been made available as of Monday afternoon.

The couple announced they were expecting twins in an Instagram post shared in October.

"Delighted to announce we are expecting twins👶🏻👶🏻. Our hearts are full of love - we can’t wait to meet you ❤️🏠#blessed," Ronaldo shared on his verified Instagram account alongside a photo of himself and Rodríguez with two sonograms, as well as a second photo alongside his other four children, twins Eva Maria and Mateo, 4; Alana Martina, 3, and Cristiano Jr., 11, on October 28.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.

