Easter Egg Scam Costs Florida Parents Hundreds Of Dollars

Parents and children in Central Florida were disappointed on Easter morning because the "Easter Bunny" never showed up to hide candy-filled eggs in their yard.

Parents told WESH that they saw ads on social media offering to hide the eggs along with a note from the Easter Bunny for between $20 and $75 based on the number of eggs they wanted.

Unfortunately, the person who went by the name "Sarah Honey" took their money but never followed through.

"I ran downstairs at five [Easter] morning and looked out our front yard, and there were no eggs," parent Kristen Kladiva told the news station. "So I was devastated, and I had no plan b."

Gigi Capria also fell victim to the scam and tried to reach out to Sarah to see what happened.

"I texted, and I called, and I texted again, and I called again, and then my last message [to the person] was 'hey, you were supposed to be there,'" Capria said.

Luckily, members of the community rallied together to help make Easter special for those who were victimized by the scammer.

"We received messages from people saying, 'hey, I want to help. Hey, our church has extra eggs,'" Eileen Scates said. "A lot of [these victims] are working moms, single moms, and they were working Easter, so this [delivery] was going to be the highlight of their day."

The parents reached out to law enforcement to report the scam, but local officials have commented on the situation.