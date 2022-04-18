Ex-Con Just Released From Prison Goes On Meth-Fueled Rampage In New York

An ex-con with a lengthy rap sheet when on a 30-minute meth-fueled rampage in New York City on Monday (April 18) morning. Police said that the 32-year-old suspect punched a woman in the face and then assaulted a man and woman with a bottle a few blocks away.

The suspect then attacked another man several blocks away as he was getting out of his car. The victim was slashed and stabbed with a knife. The handle of the knife broke off, leaving the blade stuck in his back. Despite having a knife in his back, the man got back into his car and drove himself to the hospital.

The suspect didn't say a word to any of his victims.

Police said that one of the victims struck his head on the ground and was hospitalized with serious injuries. The other victims were hospitalized with cuts to their faces and heads.

One of the victims identified the heavily-tattooed suspect, and he was taken into custody. Charges against him are pending.

Authorities have not identified the suspect, but the New York Daily News reported that he has 27 arrests on his record. He served more than five years in prison for selling drugs near a school and was paroled in July 2018.

He found himself back in jail after being sentenced to three years in prison for criminal contempt. He was conditionally released on March 14.